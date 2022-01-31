Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $27.87 Per Share

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Whirlpool in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the company will earn $27.87 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $205.19 on Monday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.27.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

