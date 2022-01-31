Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $196.70

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 196.70 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 205.60 ($2.77), with a volume of 47639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.80 ($2.79).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.07) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.32) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.80).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The company has a market capitalization of £533.97 million and a P/E ratio of 10.24.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 20,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £45,810.89 ($61,806.38).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

