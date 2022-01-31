Widercoin (WDR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Widercoin has a total market cap of $26,007.89 and approximately $1,206.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.04 or 0.06934152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.53 or 0.99752261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

