Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786,916 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wipro were worth $22,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,718 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 867,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.41 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

