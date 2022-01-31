Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 254,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.74 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

