Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $191.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post $191.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.80 million and the highest is $216.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $75.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $603.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.40 million to $619.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $877.62 million, with estimates ranging from $808.50 million to $995.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $17.34. 524,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,147. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $189,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

