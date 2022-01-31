Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post $4.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XENE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

XENE traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $27.12. 445,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,672. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.89.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

