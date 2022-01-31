XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.09. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $64.01 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

