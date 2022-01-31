Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 62.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $87.11.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.