Ycash Price Up 20.4% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $29,491.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00243857 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00077471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00106755 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,068,781 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.