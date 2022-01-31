YouGov’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($22.13) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.97) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of YouGov to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,455 ($19.63) to GBX 1,300 ($17.54) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.97) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get YouGov alerts:

Shares of LON:YOU opened at GBX 1,190 ($16.06) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,447.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,353.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 930 ($12.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,600 ($21.59). The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.53.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($19.70) per share, for a total transaction of £306.60 ($413.65).

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.