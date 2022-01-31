YVS.Finance (YVS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,627.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $119,137.10 and approximately $40,627.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.36 or 0.06867815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.82 or 0.99733315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003119 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,701 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

