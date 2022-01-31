Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppHarvest.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:APPH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,523,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after purchasing an additional 935,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.