Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. RE/MAX reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,505. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $555.40 million, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

