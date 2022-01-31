Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $4.07 on Monday, hitting $162.81. 138,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.