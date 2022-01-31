Zacks: Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.43). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 743,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 412,946 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 33,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,621. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $160.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

