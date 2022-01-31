Zacks: Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 536,745 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,740,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

