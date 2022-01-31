Zacks: Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.68. 1,039,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,277. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

