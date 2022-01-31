Zacks: Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post sales of $441.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.00 million and the lowest is $437.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $220.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

