Zacks: Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.67. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

