Zacks: Analysts Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). Skylight Health Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%.

SLHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth $120,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

