Zacks: Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.35. 580,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,558. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,130 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

