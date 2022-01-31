Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

NYSE GXO opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

