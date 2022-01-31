Zacks: Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Angi reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI opened at $7.80 on Monday. Angi has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

