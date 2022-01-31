Zacks: Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BOX has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,491. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.