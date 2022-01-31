Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Bruker posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $1,884,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 58.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.67. 11,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bruker has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.