Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.55. 911,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

