Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.07.

Shares of MMC traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.83. The stock had a trading volume of 107,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,480. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 439.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

