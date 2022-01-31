Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report sales of $448.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.42 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $385.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.17. 71,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,522. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

