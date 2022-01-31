Zacks: Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

COOK traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

