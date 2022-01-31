Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NATI. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 270.01%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

