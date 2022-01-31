Zacks Investment Research Lowers Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

ALPMY opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.64. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astellas Pharma (ALPMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.