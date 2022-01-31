Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLMT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.

CLMT opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

