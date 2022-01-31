Zacks Investment Research Lowers Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) to Sell

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51. Honest has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honest news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $107,115,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Honest by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $44,249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $38,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

