Zacks Investment Research Lowers South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSB. Stephens lifted their price target on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.34.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that South State will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

