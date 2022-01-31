Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to “Buy”

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

SAL opened at $54.30 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $155.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%. Research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

