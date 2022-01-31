Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,402,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $162,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $317,846,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zendesk by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,504,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 80,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,091,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Shares of ZEN opened at $94.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,613. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

