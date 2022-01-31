Zero Price Hits $0.0837 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $921,501.89 and approximately $26,222.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00242133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00077980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00106048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,011,403 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.