Zero Price Tops $0.0875 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $963,441.60 and approximately $25,545.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00248737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00077457 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00106430 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001894 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,014,351 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

