Zeta Resources Limited Sells 10,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,509,551.25.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$758.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.43. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.11 and a twelve month high of C$5.07.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.97.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

