Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of ZG traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,505. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

