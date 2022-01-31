ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of ZIM opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,095,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,660,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

