Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $48.26.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

