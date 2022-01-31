Zynecoin (ZYN) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a market cap of $13.50 million and $169,579.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00113307 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

