-$0.07 EPS Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $6.97 on Friday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,933,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

