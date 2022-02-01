-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). ContextLogic posted earnings per share of ($3.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million.

WISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 641,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,737,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -0.80.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $377,948.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

