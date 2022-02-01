$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 297,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.