$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,569. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $442.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

