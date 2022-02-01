$0.36 EPS Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 176,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,889. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

