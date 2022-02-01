-$0.52 EPS Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.62). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.83.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
