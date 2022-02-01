-$0.52 EPS Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.62). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.